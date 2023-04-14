Catholic women learn sewing skills

The training ended on Thursday, 13 April 2023 with a successful outcome as expressed by most of the participants.

The tailoring training was organised by the Madang Archdiocese following the directive of the Archbishop of Madang and Chairman of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands, Archbishop Anton Bal.

President of the Madang Catholic Women’s Association, Angela Yali explained that the training was organised based on the need for school uniforms for Catholic agency schools in the province.

Madang province has well over a hundred and fifty Catholic agency schools, including primary, secondary and early childhood learning centres.

Yali further explained that the participants were a mixture of beginners and those who already possess some basic sewing skills but wished to perfect their skills in sewing school uniforms.

Head trainer, Helen Tarupa and her assistant Hilda Nabes, from the Port Moresby Archdiocese were invited to facilitate the two-week training. Tarupa said from the two weeks basic training, she was convinced that the women and girls from Madang were certainly capable of sewing school uniforms.

She said, in Port Moresby they normally conduct a two-month basic sewing training for women in tailoring. However, what she saw in Madang greatly impressed her, especially the eagerness and the determination of the rural women to learn the skills of sewing school uniforms.

The training is basic only, but Tarupa said that if they wish to progress to the next stage, that is also possible upon their own request.

Mrs Yali said the women and girls who attended the training were mainly from rural Catholic parishes in the archdiocese of Madang.

“The women are from ten parishes out of thirty-two parishes of the Madang archdiocese. They were from remote parishes like Annerberg in Middle Ramu district, Ariangon, Warames in Bogia disrict and Bieng on Manam island, Mirap in Sumkar and Tabel on Karkar island,” Yali said.