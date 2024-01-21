Catholic students of Simbu end convention

The week-long convention was held at the Don Bosco Technical College in Kerowagi district, the whole of last week ending on Friday January 19th

Bishop Paul Sundu of Kundiawa opened the week-long convention for over 100 students who are on holiday in Simbu.

The convention was held following the Catholic Bishops’ Conference (CBC) call on ‘synodality’, working together as a Church in sharing and proclaiming Jesus, and in attaining holiness.

Bishop Paul Sundu in welcoming the students with the facilitators to the convention said the theme: ‘Journeying in synodality to be salt and light’ calls for every member of the Church to give witness to Christ and the young people fall into the plan of working together.

Bishop Paul said the gathering was the first of its kind for Catholic students in higher learning institutions to come together with the program focusing on formatting them to be responsive to their faith.

“Because we have pride in you, we value you. Because you are our future, you are our pride for the districts, the province and the country, and most importantly, the pride of the Church.

“We value you, we want to see you grow in your faith because at this time we see that most of our Catholic students are leaving the Church,” Bishop Paul addressed the students.”

He said those young people were still with the Church when they were with their parents and in primary and secondary schools.

Bishop Paul said the students once progress into institutions there is a trend of young people leaving the Church.

Bishop Paul outlined that the plan is translated from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference Plan which is to be the salt and light to the world through working together in proclaiming, sharing, and living a life of holiness in the Church.

He said we were brought into the Church, and to the sacraments to become children of God and we must remain in the Church where the journey began.