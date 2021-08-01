Catholic Church A Strategic Partner

He said this during a recent financial contribution to the building of a new technical institute for girls under the Salesian Daughters of May Help of Christians sisters in Port Moresby.

Governor Parkop was all praises for the Salesian Missionaries of Don Bosco and the Catholic Church for the contribution to education in the country.

“The Catholic Church is a strategic partner especially in education,” he said.

He made particular mention of Don Bosco Technical Secondary school, DBTI and Caritas Technical Secondary for Girls.

“I am pleased that MHCTI focus on TVET technical training and on FODE, upgrading the grades of young women of our city especially Moresby South, in order to get to institutes like Don Bosco down at Gabutu or Caritas at East Boroko.”

In appreciating the Bosconian contribution and Catholic Church, Governor Parkop mentioned names of some of the outstanding schools established by the church including Marianville and De La Salle secondary schools.

He has appealed to the Catholic Church to collaborate with the government to take back De La Salle Secondary School under the guidance of the Lasallian brothers, in order to regain its former glory.