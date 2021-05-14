Caritas Students Encouraged

The Caritas Technical Secondary School students in Kimbe, West New Britain Province were delighted with the informative presentation on the Preventive System of Don Bosco by Fr Ambrose Pereira, recently.

“Our country needs you to give hope to others especially at this time when our country is in turmoil – amid the pandemic and the ever increasing violence,” he said as he encouraged the enthusiastic future leaders.

They eagerly participated and listened attentively as he highlighted the three pillars of: Reason, Religion and Rapport.

Fr Ambrose Pereira said “You may come from different denominations but the quest for God is reflected in our Spirituality. It is seen in our discipline, our commitment to bring out the best in our lives and the respect for all our brothers and sisters”.

It was all smiles for everyone after the session as the students were very pleased with the new knowledge they gained during the presentation.

Caritas Technical Secondary School in Kimbe, West New Britain first opened doors to young girls in February 6th 2017 with only 115 registered students.

After five years and the school is now educating over 300 young woman.