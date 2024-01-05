Call for a Vibrant Parish

This requires vibrant parish leadership says Fr Ambrose Pereira, parish priest of Mary Help of Christians, Sabama.

Leaders from the various Liklik Kristen Kominiti (LLK) of Mary Help of Christians Parish, along with its outstations Serokone, Pari and Gabutu, and their various devotional group leaders conducted their first-ever leadership retreat at Sivarai Namona Pastoral Centre, Bomana in early December, 2023. The retreat was organized and facilitated by Fr. Ambrose, with the assistance of volunteer animators. Thirty-one (31) leaders immersed themselves in various sessions aligned with the theme 'Yeast in the Leaven.'

A dynamic introductory session allowed members to get to know each other. The participants were encouraged to reflect and realign their hearts with God.

The second session, entitled 'A Vibrant Parish,' was facilitated by Cleric Raphael Gobi from Sabama. He emphasised the importance of individuals loving God, as described in Deuteronomy 6:4-9. Cl. Raphael said Servant leadership, demonstrated by the life of Jesus in the New Testament, was stressed. Mentioning, "The Son of man came not to be served but to serve," Cl. Raphael added, "Following the example of Jesus, leaders must be servants, offering themselves in unity to serve in our parish."

The third session on the following day featured Grace Wrakia, an animated Catholic woman, Lasallian youth animator and participant at the recent Synod on Synodality in Rome. Grace stressed the Holy Spirit's role as the center of our mission as Christians and the need for leaders to be listeners. She stated, "A servant leader is a listening leader, and being a leader is a responsibility, not a privilege."

Francis Benny from Serokone said, “It was an eye opener for me, and I feel it has given me a great change in my heart and myself. I have some family issues, now I am challenged to go back home and resolve these issues and make amends.”

“The retreat is inspiring in terms of leadership, and it makes me question myself, are we doing enough or what more can I do as an individual?” said Gabutu parishioner, Priscilla Sariman.

Participant Emma Lemma said, “I learned new things, consciousness as I breathe, the importance of listening and servant leadership which I will take back home and share with those in my community.”

As members of the Mary Help of Christians Parish, and being members of the family of Don Bosco, the final session facilitated by Fr. Ambrose highlighted the Strenna for 2023. He dwelt on three elements: Cheerfulness – being cheerful always and dismissing troubles that take away one's peace; Fulfilling duties – being committed and diligent in performing one's responsibilities; and third, doing good to others – helping those in need, even if it requires effort and trouble.

Fr. Ambrose also explained that a human family needs justice and dignity, truth, peace, and fraternity.

"Christians are not for themselves. A vibrant parish calls for vibrant Christians and leaders,” he said. “The failure of Christian witness allows sin to flourish, and a weak Christian is a disaster for the world.