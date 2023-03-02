Buyang students get reading books

The occasion was in commemoration of the life of Late Great Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

During the presentation, ACP N’Dranou emphasized the importance of Police and Community Engagement in fostering a good working relationship for better policing.

"I strongly believe in community engagement because it is the only way to understand our communities and to work together to create a safe and secure environment," he said.

ACP N’Dranou also stressed the need to invest in the younger generation and encourage good behavior while they are still under the care of parents and leaders.

"As parents and leaders, we play an important role in the good nurturing and upbringing of these children," he said. He encouraged parents to mold and shape their children well at home before sending them to school, rather than relying solely on teachers.

He noted that children are easily influenced by their peers in school, which can lead to negative behavior and affect their future. Therefore, discipline should begin at home, he added.

Lucy N’drakum, Headmistress of Buyang Primary, praised the initiative as a great support and assured that the school staff continue to work hard in nurturing good law-abiding citizens.