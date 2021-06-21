Butuka Students Get Breakfast Treat

The Scripture Union volunteers fed up to 600 children who would have missed breakfast at home.

The SU started the Sumatin Feed program in 2018 when they experienced children fainting during inter-school prayer sessions.

Butuka is the eighth school that the SU volunteers have with just one school with the help of volunteers and Scripture Union team, the staff and the board chipping in to fund the program.

“Our target are the kids that are unfortunate and that might have not had a decent breakfast or not eaten anything before coming to school. Those are the ones we target and the ones that come really early to school, probably a distance away from school,” SUPNG Director, Jacob Vavine said.

The Feed program it also meant to be a motivation for children to get to school early as well as having enough energy for better learning and the SUPNG desires to make it a weekly visit to schools to motivate children to look forward to school.

“We’d like to do a weekly visit to the school so kids know that there’s free breakfast at school and they look forward to school as well. They look forward to getting early to school,” Mr Vavine said.

He said SUPNG has received very good response from school in which they have done feeding.

“That was a very good initiative. The school is surrounded by settlements and most students don’t have a proper breakfast before coming to school. Once you come up with this type of initiative, kids are very happy, I can see smiles on their face and they are satisfied, they are ready to start class,” Mr Vavine added.

Teachers at Butuka Academy expressed their gratitude to SUPNG, saying it can be seen as a way of God reaching out to the children. An activity that can help them to see that their need is met.

The SUPNG are planning for a spiritual inter-school retreat camp later in August this year. Four hundred to 500 students from grades 6 to grade 12 from participating schools are expected to attend the camp.