Business Viability Important

This was said by Samuel Tam, founder and Chairman if the PNG Human development Institute (HDI) who was Speaking at the Policy Dialogue for the ‘Bringing back Stretpasin Stoa program, to fast track taking back PNG’ at the National Research Institute (NRI).

Tam designed the Stret pasin stoa program of the 1970s to 1990s whilst an employee of the PNG Development Bank, and supervised and mentored indigenous store managers who later became owners of the trade store companies.

Tam said a lot of business systems in PNG are designed to promote dependency, therefore, the goal is to develop financial independence and sustainability and expanded on nine features that must be incorporated into the Second Generation Stret Pasin Stoa Scheme, also called the Personal Viability Business Scheme.

“In my experience, the first thing has to be entrepreneur-centric and not money, commodities or business-centric. It must be centered on the entrepreneur. And that is why I designed something that is centered on the person. Most people who go into business are unsuccessful because their proposal to borrow money from the bank are not viable because they do not understand what it means to be viable,” he said.

Other features include development of character and competency, coaching students to learn and not teaching knowledge, imparting business-class knowledge and not working-class knowledge, demand-driven business (Bottom up development), social banking (customer first), creating financial support systems for viable entrepreneurs, teamwork and having a business support system comprising of personal viability coaches and business development partners.

Tam’s sentiments were also backed by the Women’s Micro Bank (WMB), who is also a financial development partner for education and loans and the MSME project loans. CEO of WMB, Gunanidhi Das outlined the banks committed to the partnership with HDI and to the economic empowerment of women in PNG.

Das said, “I want to let everyone know that as of now, we have done something and we are looking for your support so we can make it to the next level. Women empowerment matters and it matters to WMB too as we are women owned and the first women’s bank in PNG and the Pacific with demand driven products designed to promote women economic empowerment.”

Das also outlined the challenges faced in PNG in achieving women’s empowerment and listed poor literacy and financial incompetency and the absence of diverse women-friendly products and services for SME/MSME. He also named the risk averse attitude of financial institutions and the cost of serving low value but high volume transactions as challenges.

“We feel that we best suit this particular arena and we provide demand-driven products and not supply-driven products. The other thing is the communication, which should be very simple because we are dealing with women from rural areas. The other thing is also the starting credit that they need and as a bank, we look at the five Cs of character, collateral, cash flow, capital and condition of market, but if the customer does not have all of the Cs, how do we help them? By looking at just a few of the Cs, like the character of the person if it is viable or not,” he said.

NRI Program Leader for the Economic Policy Research Program, Dr Francis Odhuno said the new scheme has not started yet, and is still in the discussion stages in regards to how it can be augmented and adapted to today’s market situation.

“Some of the elements are augmented, but most of it is not and so this is what the banks are trying to for. They are trying to fine-tune the scheme to integrate those elements of trade into the scheme. One of those elements is training, and that is where HDI comes in. For those who take out loans from the banks, in terms of how they manage their business, these training will help them to repay their loans,” Dr Odhuno said.

Odhuno encouraged those interested in being a part of the scheme to create a good relationship with their banks to make it easier for them to seek financial assistance from these banks in the future.

He also encouraged other financial institutions to follow the lead of WMB and HDI to assist people to start businesses and to take part in the scheme.

In the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s the government-owned National Development Bank ran the Stret Pasin Stoa program that provided credit, entrepreneurship training and business management skills to support indigenous-owned trade store businesses. The program was discontinued in the early 1990s and very few (if any) of the Stret Pasin Stoa companies handed over to indigenous entrepreneurs are still in operation as trade stores.