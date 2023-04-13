Business discuss Boroko Transformation

Business Owners and NCDC Management gathered to discuss the transformation project and what could be done to make the city a safer, cleaner and more livable place for all residents.

City Manager, Ravu Frank, shared that the key initiative of the city aligns with the Vision 2030 and with Urban Development Plan.

“The project is an on-going process, and we are committed to transforming the city one street at a time. Since we last spoke till now, as part of our safe city priority of Boroko we have installed lights, placed police on foot patrol in the CBD, and removed all illegal vending.

“We are grateful to Metsupt for their partnership in helping us arrest illegal vendors off the streets,” stated City Manager.

Frank added that the clean city priority, are providing full employment to young people in Boroko for cleaning activities. This is a collaboration with the Boroko Youth.

Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop acknowledged all the business owners and representatives that turned up, these were; Big Rooster, Steel Industry, CPL, Tango, Tourism Promotion Authority, Marie Stopes and Atlas Steel to name a few.

“This project cannot be achieved without the cooperation and support of all stakeholders. I would like to hear from all of you, what you have done and what you can commit to supporting this initiative,” said Parkop.

Both Frank and Parkop assured business owners on the installation of rubbish bins, and recycling initiatives to make the area cleaner and more sustainable. Additionally, almost 90% of the Boroko CBD is lit up, bus stops painted, and the Tabari Place to have an upgrade soon to provide a better representation of craft markets and night activities.