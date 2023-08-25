Bus service for Tekadu villagers

The bus service was re-launched after a seven-year suspension, during which time mine operations near the bus route were considered too great a safety risk to run the service.

An agreement to make this possible was signed by the Mine’s management, Tekadu Ward 20 Member James Enos, Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) mine liaison officer, Guti Kawa, and Wau Rural LLG acting manager, Wata Kuia.

Bernard Kavanamur, manager for social performance and community affairs, explained that the bus service is solely for the impacted villages within the Tekadu council ward. Villagers will be issued identification cards that will allow them to board.

“The bus will pick up villagers at a secure location, away from the Mine’s operational area, and from there, they’ll be taken through the company’s mining area to Mt Kaindi,” Kavanamur said.

He said the famous Bulldog Track, which is bisected by the mine, had been used by people from Tekadu to travel between Wau and Bulolo for many years.

“Harmony Gold respects the rights of the villagers’ historical tracks and routes and the agreement makes it safer and quicker for the locals to travel between their villages and Wau and Bulolo.”

Wau Rural LLG and Tekadu Ward 20 Member, James Enos, said: “It really is a win-win situation. I thank Hidden Valley Mine and the executive management team for

respecting our rights, and for their good will.”