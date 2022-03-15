Bundi School Assisted

The event was colorful with singsing groups from neighbouring villages welcoming Minister for Education, Jimmy Uguro and Secretary, Dr Uke Kombra.

Minister Uguro and Secretary Dr Kombra presented the school registration code and K200,000 cheque as a mobilization fund.

The Minister also committed another half-a-million kina for a 4 in 1 classroom that will house a science lab.

“If people are happy, am happy, service delivery matters the most to me. Education is the fundamental of true change, if we want to plan for months, we plant corn, if we want to plan for years, we plant trees.

“If we want to plan for a lifetime, we must invest in human resource that is the only way our wards, districts, provinces and country as a whole will change for the betterment of all,” Uguro said.