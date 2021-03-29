Bundi health projects launched

The ambulance was funded by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation in partnership with the Kumura Foundation.

Over 4,000 people from all over Bundi and Simbu, including Jimi, gathered at Snow Pass to witness what would be a major leap in the provision of basic healthcare services in this remote part of the Central Bismarck Range.

Upper Bundi has never had an ambulance to transport the critically ill and injured to hospital. Hence, many have died from basic treatable diseases.

The ambulance will now take those in serious conditions to Denglagu and Gembogl Health Centres in Simbu and the Sir Joseph Nombri Memorial Simbu Provincial Hospital in Kundiawa.

The guest of honour to the launch was Ian Clough, Chairman of the Brian Bell Group of Companies.

He was accompanied by Robert Nilkare, Chairman of the Simbu Provincial Health Authority (SiPHA), Dr Francis Wandi, SiPHA CEO, Michael Welly, Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Yanny Guman Smith, Director of Gumine Community Development Agency, and other guests from sectors of health, business, community development and NGOs.

Clough said: “We have given over K15 million through health and education back to our PNG communities and organisations; and one of them is the Kumura Foundation.”

Director of Kumura Foundation, Vincent Kumura, acknowledged Brian Bell Group of Companies and its foundation for supporting their efforts in serving the community.

Kumura said: “Upper Bundi is very rugged and geographically closer to Simbu than Madang, hence it is necessary for Simbu’s health services to reach Upper Bundi.

“Since the ambulance came, it has made two trips to medical centres and the referral hospital with expectant mothers with complications, TB case and two people with cancer whom were in need of surgery and care.”

Nilkare pledged that SiPHA will have its medical doctors conduct rural health outreach programs in Bundi and that medical supplies reach Bundi through the Kumura Foundation.

Meantime, ten community health posts projects were launched along with a dedication ceremony for 10 young people who will be undertaking Community Health Worker training this year.

According to Kumura Foundation, Bundi’s ten villages will have a health post each by 2022; the students will service these health posts once they graduate.

Both will be funded by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation in partnership with Kumura Foundation.