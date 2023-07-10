Buk bilong Pikinini receives stationeries

Expressing deep gratitude, the team extends their thanks to the generous donors in Australia for their contributions of numerous boxes of excellent stationery that will enable the organization to facilitate engaging craft projects and coloring-in activities for the children.

A special mention goes to the Rotary Club of Weston Creek for their remarkable donation of multiple van loads of stationery. Their support has been instrumental in ensuring a steady supply of materials.

The Rotary Club of Sunrise also made a generous donation to assist with transporting books and stationery to the organization's depots.

The children's excitement for art and craft projects is immeasurable, and the Buk bilong Pikinini team couldn't be more grateful for the support they have received.

This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and the impact it can have on early childhood education.