Building of Lagatoi progressing

Member for Hiri-Koiari, Keith Iduhu also gave an update on the progress of the construction saying that the builders are nearing the completion stage.

“We were asked by the committee to take carriage of the construction of the Lagatoi from our very rich bushes in Gaire and they are in the middle of construction looking to almost finishing on schedule. We are looking forward to that and its Kisere Bada number 5.”

Motu Koita Assembly chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr, also shared that everything is running smoothly and hopes that the weather won’t be a hassle in that period.