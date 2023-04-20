Building back better markets

The convention commenced today and was attended by around 250 participants, including representatives of market vendors’ associations, market management authorities, and representatives from the provincial and local governments from the 14 market locations in Papua New Guinea.

In addition, foreign delegates from Market for Change programs in Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu also attended.

The convention provides a platform for market vendors to reflect on the support they received during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure they return to pre-pandemic income levels.

It also showcases progress made towards restoring incomes, inspires local governments to improve operations, reflect on lessons learned, and promotes community-led models of market management and operations.

Dr Joanne Loundes, Deputy Australian High Commissioner to PNG, applauded the convention, saying, “The market sector has a central role in driving Papua New Guinea’s economic growth. Australia is pleased to support UN Women and its work in PNG’s markets sector, to advance gender equality and women’s access to economic opportunities. Local communities also have a fundamental role in designing and delivering long-term, sustainable change, and this community-led development is further strengthened when it’s backed by all levels of government.”

Richard Stephen Howard Jr., UN Resident Coordinator, Papua New Guinea, said, "We need to enhance the existing market structures and align them with the goal of bolstering the country's economy. This requires establishing robust cooperative management while also granting women the freedom to advance. Empowering women is crucial to driving economic growth. By shifting power dynamics, we can create an environment that promotes women's empowerment and leadership."

Sana Dokopa, President of Gordons Market Cook Food Vendors Association, said “When the Safe Market Project came in 2013, they grouped us into an association and talked with the authorities of the National Capital District. We were put into a recognized market and now I have a space at Gordons Market to sell my goods. The informal economy is a stepping stone to change families, change the country, and achieve Vision 2050 of the country.”

Jason Peter, Minister for Community Development, Religion, and Youth, stated that this convention provides an excellent chance to collaborate and safeguard our market space. He emphasized the need to carefully consider all the contributions made during the three-day event focused on the women's market convention.

The objective is to develop recommendations that will facilitate the transition of individuals involved in the informal sector to the formal sector by promoting unity and education among them. This will ultimately benefit our population and help them thrive in the formal economy.