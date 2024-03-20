BSP transforms La Salle Tech’s computer lab

The school has been seeking assistance for the past three years to revamp its computer laboratory and recently witnessed a transformation, thanks to the intervention of BSP's corporate team.

The school relied on refurbished computers donated a decade ago with its computer lab in dire need of an upgrade. BSP's annual Community Project initiative came to the rescue, with the Corporate Banking team taking charge of refurbishing the lab's countertops.

Additionally BSP went the extra mile by providing the school with six brand new computer sets complete with UPS and essential software, including the Microsoft Office suite and antivirus programs.

General Manager of BSP Corporate Peter Beswick along with his team and their families dedicated two weekends to renovating the lab before officially handing over the project on March 8, 2024.

Beswick emphasized BSP's commitment to community development stating, "While we stand as a corporate organization, each of our staff is part of a community. That's why these community projects are conducted across all our branches in PNG, including the Pacific markets where we operate."

Principal of La Salle Technical Secondary School Br Antony Pancras emphasized the significance of the project towards the school's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses, particularly in IT.

He noted the substantial upgrade from the outdated, sluggish computers previously in use stating, "They now have the advantage of using the new PCs with updated software."

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the school community, Br Antony highlighted BSP's longstanding support for the Lasallian Family in PNG.

He recalled BSP's previous contributions to De La Salle Secondary School at Bomana, including the delivery of an e-library which greatly benefited students and the faculty alike.

"BSP's support is greatly appreciated by the school community and the Lasallian family in PNG as a whole," Br Antony remarked.