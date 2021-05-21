BSP Supports Mogol Health Centre

For forty years since its establishment, the health centre has had little maintenance done up, until BSP Mendi Branch staff refurbished the facility and donated medical equipment to the tune of K25,000.

The upgrade was part of the BSP Financial Group Limited’s (BSP) 2020 Community Project initiative, making referrals from Mogol Health Centre to other health facilities is now a thing of the past.

BSP Mendi Branch staff refurbished the building resulting in clean and safe water flow into the facility, especially the labour ward’s delivery room. New Septic toilets were installed including a new carpark for patients and staff.

The bank also donated a digital fetus scope, which was a boost to Mongol Health Centre’s maternity ward along with hospital mattresses for patients.

Southern Highlands Province Rural Health Manager Mendi Mesa thanked BSP for the assistance and acknowledged the bank’s other projects delivered in the past.

“We’ve received two Digital Microscopes for Mendi General Hospital, had hand wash stations installed and mattresses donated to Mendi Urban clinic.

“Now the people of Mogol have a newly renovated health facility for themselves, their children and the next generation to use and have access to better health care,” Mesa said.

BSP Group General Manager - Retail, Daniel Faunt said with a customer base close to 24,000 from all districts of Southern Highland, “our Mendi and Moro branches have not only been providing banking services, but have over the years assisted the province with many community projects since 2009. Our branches have handed over projects in the areas of Health and Education to the tune of over K500,000 since 2009.