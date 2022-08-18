BSP Sponsors Enga Cultural Show

The two-day show featured a showcase of sing sings, rituals, flora and fauna, the Enga-Made Expo and banking services by BSP Wabag Branch, the only bank operating in Enga.

BSP Wabag Branch Manager, John Tomba said BSP was proud to support the event for the first time with K30, 000 towards the two-day annual show that continues to promote the unique cultures and traditions of the province.

“This is the biggest annual event in the province and our support helped showcase our unique culture and boost tourism in the province. During the event, our team assisted customers with Account Opening, Registration for Mobile and Internet Banking and General banking queries,” Tomba said.

He added, “As a bank that supports people and communities we have also given back to the people of Enga Province through our Community Projects in Porgera and Wabag totaling over K600, 000 in value since 2009 in our 25 projects covering Education, Health, Sports and the Environment.”

Chairlady of the Enga Cultural Show Committee, Margret Potane thanked BSP for the support and acknowledged the bank for its confidence in the show, despite the challenges faced through the election period.

She said such events provide the people of Enga to showcase the province and country to the international community like their visitors from Germany, France, Israel and Cuba, including few local tourists from other parts of PNG who came to Enga for the show.