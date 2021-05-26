BSP Servicing Moro

Many families were displaced into care centres.

According to BSP Financial Group Limited General Manager- Retail, Daniel Faunt, the Bank’s Moro Branch donated K25,000 worth of relief supplies to Yalanda village, consisting of household supplies, beddings and essentials.

“It’s these little but significant projects that BSP delivers in the communities we operate in and we will continue to do so in the years to come,” Mr Faunt added.

Inu Health Centre, located at Inu Station along the Lake Kutubu, also received the assistance from the bank through the installation of solar lights valued at K30 000.

BSP Moro Branch Manager, Bau Kiso said the staff at the health centre had been assisting women in labour using torch and lamps to deliver babies.

The donation has made a lot of difference after so many years of struggle.

Kiso also said that BSP’s EFTPoS devices installed around Moro have been very helpful with customers now having access to funds.

“With the (COVID-19) protocols, restriction on movement for contractors and workers on site within Moro is very limited and use of the digital banking facilities like Mobile Banking, Personal Internet Banking, Business Internet Banking is convenient at this time. We can register customers for these services apart from basic banking services that we provide for the walk-in customers,” Mr Kiso said.

“In adapting to Covid-19 measures, Kaimari PNG Christian Fellowship Church, Moro Supermarket and BSP Moro Branch entrance, all had Hand Wash Stations installed and in doing so; we aligned with the Government and Health regulations to practice clean hygiene and sanitation to avoid the spread of viruses,” said Faunt.

BSP is the only bank operating in Moro since May 2008.