BSP Plants 300 Trees

The activities were carried out with participation from selected primary schools in the National Capital District (NCD) including Buk Bilong Pikinini Library Learning Centres in Lae, Goroka and Lorengau.

As part of its Go Green campaign, BSP nominates Eco Ambassadors from each of its branches to take lead in the group’s environmental programs each year.

BSP Eco Ambassador Eric Tassman while at Sevese Morea Elementary School at the event said BSP Waigani Drive Branch was happy to be part of the World Environment Day celebration in promoting this year’s theme, Ecosystem Restoration.

BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager Amelia Minnopu said: “… our selected PNG Branches are observing the day with Tree Planting programs today. In NCD, we have selected schools participating in this activity such as St Theresa, Boreboa, Ted Diro, Taurama, Kouderika and Severse Morea Primary School, while children from BSP Supported Buk Bilong Pikinini Library Learning Centre’s in Lae and Goroka also did the same.”

BSP Lorengau Branch led a clean-up program under its Lukautim Solwara initiative around the town’s beach front with the Lorengau Buk Bilong Pikinini children.

The tree seedlings for the World Environment Day Tree Planting program are provided by PNG Forestry.

The activity aims to educate children about the importance of restoring the ecosystems globally by the simple act of planting one tree wherever they are in their communities.