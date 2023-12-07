BSP empowers future through Education

This marks the bank's ongoing assistance to the charity since 2017, reflecting its dedication to enhancing the lives of disadvantaged youth and providing hope for a brighter future.

Ronesh Dayal, BSP Group Chief Financial Officer, emphasized the importance of Life PNG Care Inc.'s 'Strongim Pikinini Education Program' in fostering self-reliance among underprivileged children.

Dayal expressed confidence that the bank's contribution will aid in advancing the education of these children, empowering them to pursue their aspirations and work towards a meaningful future.

Acknowledging BSP's consistent support, Life PNG Care Inc. Director, Colin Pake, extended gratitude for the enduring partnership that began in 2014.

Pake highlighted the transformative impact of BSP's generosity, noting the positive outcomes that have enabled numerous children to graduate from primary, secondary, and even tertiary education institutions in Papua New Guinea.

The donated funds will contribute to the 7th Annual Charity Ball, aiming to raise essential funds for the educational needs of underprivileged children in the upcoming academic year.