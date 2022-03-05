BSP Continues Support For Sir Theo Foundation

The bank on Wednesday 2nd March, 2022 donated K50,000 to the Sir Theo Foundation as the first portion of the K100,000 deal in supporting the foundation’s charitable program, aimed at assisting in the provision of health services to people in PNG who rely on the local public health system.

BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu when signing off the first portion of the 2022 support said the bank acknowledged the work of the foundation and its efforts to facilitate better health outcomes for the people of PNG.

“Health sector is becoming a serious societal challenge and affecting people of all ages, origins and backgrounds and as part of our community values, we want to do our part to ensure our communities get the much needed support through our Health sector,” said Ms Minnopu.

She said: “BSP has donated to many charity organisations, foundations and orphanage homes and hospitals over the years, including Kidney Foundation, Cancer Foundation, Operations Open Heart, Friends of POM Gen and the likes.

“The bank also contributes to establishing and maintaining health facilities in PNG and the Pacific through its annual community projects delivered by our branches and SBU’s each year.”

Sir Theo Foundation Director, George Constantinou upon receiving the cheque said, the Foundation will continue its financial support to Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) through 2022 and into 2023.

“The Sir Theo Foundation is delighted to receive the continued support from BSP. The support will particularly put significant weight on both businesses and critical support services in PNG,” said Mr Constantinou.

The Foundation’s management express its gratefulness for the donation amount received from BSP in 2022 saying, it has raised over K7.5 million since its inception in 2014 and has supported PMGH in a number of ways including a children’s library for the hospital.

A facility that supports the primary and ancillary needs of children and other vulnerable members of society who look to POMGen for health care.