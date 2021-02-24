BSP continues support for outreach program

PNG Cancer Foundation Executive Manager Priscillar Napoleon said, PNGCF is grateful to have the backing of BSP again this year.

She said the Trupela Man Outreach Prevention & Education Program is designed to encourage the conversation of health and lifestyle choices among menfolk with the aim of raising awareness on men's cancer and cancer prevention.

“This program is important for us, as it brings gender balance to our outreach activities in public health that we conduct especially in the communities. In 2020, BSP's support assisted the PNGCF to conduct Cancer awareness programs for men in NCD and Central Provinces for over 1,000 men. This year, 2021, PNGCF plans to expand the Trupela Man program to include a provincial program and anticipate doubling the reach in terms of starting the conversation among the menfolk."

BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu, said BSP supported the first phase of the program in 2020.

“We are pleased to support the outreach program again this year as it coincides with the bank’s key community project initiatives based on health and education. We believe in providing through education and health as it enhances the wellbeing of the communities,” Minnopu said.

BSP Leadership Management Development Program participant, Caroline Henao, in presenting the cheque said BSP not only supports the PNGCF’s Trupela Man Outreach Prevention & Education Program. “Over the years our staff have also personally supported PNGCF’s annual programs like the Women's Health Awareness Campaign “Pinktober” that runs yearly in the month of October, through fundraising breakfasts and by wearing pink in the month of October to raise awareness on Cancer.”