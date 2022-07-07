BSP Cash Agents Serving Communities

BSP Lae Top Town Branch recently commissioned Modu Trading as a BSP Cash Agent in Derim village, as a service that will save people a K100 roundtrip to Kabwum station, Morobe Province for banking transactions.

The people of Derim in Deyamos rural LLG, Kabwum District of Morobe Province would travel two hours on a PMV to the nearest BSP Sub-Branch at Kabwum station just to access basic banking services.

Owner of J Mondu Trading, George Honeta said, “As an agent for BSP, I wanted to assist the communities by providing banking services here to minimize their cost of travel to nearest BSP Sub-Branch at Kabwum.”

He added saying, “Normally it takes two hours’ to travel by PMV costing people K100 both ways from Derim to Kabwum for banking transactions. The people of Derim have struggled with traveling to Kabwum BSP sub Branch and Lae Branches to do withdrawals and deposits. With the Cash Agent in Derim station, it will make it more convenient for the people of Derim Station to access these services without having to travel.”

Lae Top Town Branch Manager Bevilon Homuo said the services would help local businesses and people to do deposits and withdrawals on site.

“Our branch team will do regular visits to open new accounts and register customers on mobile and internet banking. There is no need for you to spend K50 on PMV to travel to Kabwum or K300 by plane to Lae to do your personal banking transactions. You can do it here at Derim,” she said.

BSP Lae Top Town branch has 11 active Cash Agents operating in parts of Morobe. The agents are issued wireless EFTPoS terminals or devices by BSP.

This enables the Cash Agents to facilitate basic card based transactions like real-time cash deposits, withdrawals and funds transfer.