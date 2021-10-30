BSP Backs Cancer Awareness Drive

This year the staff of Asset Management and Lending Support Business Unit sponsored the bank’s Pink Ribbon Fundraising Raffle Draw.

More than K11,000 was raised and donated towards the PNG Cancer Foundation (PNGCF).

On Friday, 29th of October, Head of Asset Management Moah Sevua and Keve Gui, Recovery Supervisor, presented the cheque of K11,500 to PNGCF Programs Coordinator, Loyla Matthew and Marketing Coordinator Deborah Steven.

Mr Sevua said the Pinktober fundraiser has been an annual event in creating awareness within the bank on cancers affecting women and supporting awareness programs undertaken by PNGCF.

“We raised more this year and thank all staff who acknowledged the worthy cause in supporting PNGCF by purchasing tickets. Each staff is part of a community and we are pleased to be giving back through this donation in assisting PNGCF continue its efforts in terms of raising awareness on primary prevention and early detection of cancers,” he added.

Ms Matthew in receiving the cheque said they are grateful that BSP continues to support the PNG Cancer Foundation and show good faith every October in backing the Pinktober Women's Health Awareness campaign.

“The support has assisted the foundation to raise women's cancer awareness and to push the important messages of making healthy lifestyle choices and early detection through the various outreach programs the foundation conducts. We thank BSP for this support that will assist with our 2022 Pinktober campaign and activities.”