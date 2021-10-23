BSP Assists Bomana CS

Apart from the water supply, the help also included other related support to the value of K30,000.

BSP Finance installed a backup water system that comprises of two water tanks (9500 and 9000 Litres), a pump and hand-washing basin at the facility.

In addition, the contractor also carried out minor renovation to the prison clinic under its 2021 Community Project Initiative and handed over the project today, Thursday 21st October 2021.

Bomana Prison, its clinic inmates living areas now have 24 hours water supply for drinking and for hygiene upkeep. The new water supply and hand-washing basin makes it convenient for prisoners, staff and visitors to wash hands and bathing before any engagement or prisoners attending to health clinic facilities or court cases instead of going days without washing.

Bomana prison Acting Commanding Officer, Superintendent Yelly Oiufa thanked BSP for this timely support especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic saying, it will cater for over 700 detainees, including 200 Correctional service officers and their families.

“We sometimes, take the detainees to Bomana River when water doesn’t come, to use for bathing and doing laundry because there is nothing much we can do because water is a need for all human beings.

“Thank you BSP, this is a very worthy community project,” said Mr Oiufa.

BSP Group Financial CEO, Robin Fleming said BSP’s Community Project is not just about giving back to the communities but more about being part of the community.

“Sometimes we forget what PNG is. If you want to run a good business, run the government or a good community, you really have to understand what it is like to be in those areas. “Whether it is here in Bomana, Namatanai in New Ireland, Koroba in Hela and up in Aitape; you have to be there to really see, and be part of that experience.

“It gives you an opportunity to participate more fully with the community, and that BSP! We participate and assist, not only as a corporate organisation but as the leading banking institution in PNG,” Mr Fleming said.