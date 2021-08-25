BSP assist Minj Primary

Established in the 1950‘s, Minj T Primary School is one of the pioneer schools in the Anglimp South Waghi District and it is the largest primary school in the province with over 700 students.

But with the increasing number of student enrolment every year, the school could not provide necessary infrastructure for student learning due to limited funding.

BSP Mt Hagen Branch Manager Theresa Pilamp said the Branch decided to bring the community project to Jiwaka as it is home to two of its sub-branches.

The project saw the delivery of a newly constructed basketball court, 20 new desks and a 9,000Litre Tuffa Tank for the school.

The donation is part of an investment by the Bank of K305, 000 in the communities of Western Highlands and in Jiwaka this year.