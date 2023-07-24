BSP 3-year support of Grass Skirt Project

Both are working together to implement the ‘Grass Skirt Project: 10 Million Strong Leadership Program. The program was launched at Badihagwa Secondary School in Port Moresby.

The aim of the project is to spark student’s ability to identify red flags and cultivate environmental awareness on family, sexual and gender-based violence in their communities.

The 10 Million Strong Leadership Program nurtures open communication, problem-solving, decision-making, and emotional intelligence while reinforcing good behaviour and providing opportunities for youth development.

These programs aim to combat gender-based violence, promote gender equity, address health issues, and build resilient and inclusive communities.

The program has been approved by the NCD school board and BSP will support the project for the next three years.

Priscilla Paissat is Head of Procurement with BSP’s Finance and Planning Strategic Business Unit and BSP PNG Family Sexual Violence Action Committee Member. She said this program aims to work with students and survivors in communities to break down vicious behaviour and attitude towards women through awareness on gender equity and gender-based violence programs.