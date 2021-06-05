Bristow: Framework Launch A ‘New Beginning’

He said the first step is to share the framework agreement with everyone including the State, Enga Provincial Government and various landowner groups of the Porgera Mining Tenement Group (Special Mining Lease, Lease for Mining Purpose and others).

“The agreement is shared so people can ask questions and to share the fact that the Papua New Guinean grouping has an equity and some of that equity is specifically earmarked for landowners.

“But that process on deciding how the equity works that’s the responsibility of the Government, provincial government and of course the key stakeholders being the greater spectrum of landowners in a broader sense and not just specific SML landowners,” Mr Bristow said.

In terms of the agreement, PNG stakeholders will together own a 51 per cent equity stake in the mine, while mine operator Barrick Niugini Limited will hold 49 per cent.

According to Barrick over the next 20 years the overall economic benefits derived from the mine will be shared 53 per cent for PNG and 47 per cent for BNL. At the end of the first 10-year period, the PNG stakeholders will have the option to purchase BNL’s 49 per cent equity at a fair market value.

“More importantly this is a real partnership and the good thing about the agreed way forward for Porgera is that Mr Marape and the people of Papua New Guinea have achieved what they loved to achieve but they haven’t achieved at the expense of the taxpayers money.

“We have achieved what we want to achieve and we’re investing to ensure that it works because we are confident that we will be able to do that. It is a genuine partnership that we’re have embarked on.”

In addition to equity, the landowners and communities will draw benefits and responsibilities from the operation of the mine through the conclusion of a multi-party MoA, which remains to be negotiated.