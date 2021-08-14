Bosco Teens Attend Faith Program

Known as the Bosco Teens, these 4-15 year old children came from 15 different Christian communities for the weekend program themed “Sunday school children holy, formed and rooted in faith”. These children attend each Sunday’s catechism classes in their respective communities.

Parish Priest Fr. Robinson Parappilly SDB, gave a talk to the children on the first day of the program on Family, allowing them to understand and identify the foundation in which a family is made. He encouraged the children to have unconditional love for their families, and to avoid life’s negativity in discouraging them.

The program served as an opportunity for the children to make good confessions and resolutions in their life and with this, sixteen children made their first confession in preparation for their first Holy Communion.

This faith formation program engaged the children in devotional song and dance, scriptures, sporting and other fun but fundamental activities.

The last day of the program, saw a well animated liturgy led by the Bosco Teens in a procession of dances and vibrant singing.

Sixteen children who received their first Holy Communion were dressed in white clothes and traditional attire. The children had an unforgettable experience of their coming together as Children of God.