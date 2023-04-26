Boroko Youth Transformation Training

The purpose of the training is to improve the Boroko Precinct Transformation Project, an initiative of the NCD Board chaired by NCD Governor Powes Parkop and the National Capital District Commission. The project aims to create a clean, safe, healthy, and planned Boroko.

After the youth empowerment and transformation training, these young people will be deployed to Boroko Central Business Centre to maintain cleanliness and ensure the safety of city residents, especially women and girls. They will report daily to work and carry out their specific duties under the Commission's Compliance Directorate and Waste Management Division.

The NCDC has provided employment opportunities for these young people. They will be given three months to perform their duties effectively and efficiently in keeping Boroko clean and safe. Director of Compliance Amanda Binoka urged the young people to take ownership of the opportunity and prove their commitment to the transformation project.

Director of Community and Social Services, Janet Haua, encouraged the young people to work together with the NCDC team and conduct themselves professionally while carrying out their duties. Upon graduation from the training program, the young people will receive uniforms, vests, and safety boots.

They will also be issued ID cards and a BSP Bank account each for the disbursement of their fortnightly wages. The success of this project will be a great story to tell when looking back on the journey to achieve a clean, safe, healthy, and planned Boroko Precinct.