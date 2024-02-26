Books donated to honor Sir Buri Kidu's legacy

The books, generously donated, are destined for the Sir Buri Kidu Library, paying homage to the late Sir Buri Kidu, a revered Papua New Guinean jurist and the country's first indigenous Chief Justice. Founded by Dame Carol Kidu, the Sir Buri Kidu Library serves as a vital early learning hub, offering educational opportunities to preschoolers, school children, and youth in Port Moresby.

Dame Carol, originally from Queensland, Australia, has dedicated her life to empowering communities in Papua New Guinea, earning acclaim for her contributions to education, health, and community safety. Dame Carol in expressing gratitude stated, "I am thankful to all who have supported the project."

Notably, individuals like Peter Taylor, former APNGBC President and wife Denise, now residing in Sydney, played pivotal roles in realizing this initiative. With the collaboration of Sydney City, Randwick, and Bayside Council libraries, along with Vanguard Logistics, a collection of children's educational books has been donated and transported to PNG.

The impending opening of the Sir Buri Kidu Library, coupled with the arrival of these donated books, signifies hope and opportunity for the children of Port Moresby. It enriches their educational journey while perpetuating the enduring legacy of Sir Buri Kidu.