Book week ends on high note

Even though the celebrations were a week late, this was to give their practical teaching staff from Madang Teachers College (MTC) a hands-on experience in organized school activities.

During the opening remarks made by the head teacher, Benedict Baleng, he encouraged students to read more so that they are able to build their vocabulary and know about places so that they are able to prosper in life.

Trainee teachers from the Madang Teachers College also put up a short performance on the book “Think Big” by Dr. Ben Carson, depicting his life on how he became one of the world’s top neurosurgeons, just by reading books.

Remsy Ossy, the practical teaching coordinator for MTC, was an invited speaker at the school and challenged students to read more books if they wanted to become somebody in life. He stressed the importance of the day and encouraged students to take ownership of their learning and start to read books.

“When you read books, there’s a way out for you. Find time children of Lutheran Day, find time and start getting into reading books. If you are not reading, you have no future, if you are reading books, you have a future,” stated Mr Ossy.

Poor performing students were told to read more books if they wanted to see a difference in life and to steer away from distractions such as mobile phones and illicit peer groups. Students were encouraged to read books in order to foster learning and enhance their learning abilities.

Students in grades 3 to 5 dressed in popular book characters and paraded for teachers and other students. The upper grades of 6 to 8 paraded in different workforce uniforms and attires and gave brief descriptions of how books would inspire them to achieve good grades to be employed in the various sectors and industries.

The day was fun-filled for students who claim to have learnt so much from the week-long activity and the performances that ended the week.

Fridelyn Boski a grade 7 student, stated that by observing the activities, she learnt that books were a vital part of a student’s progression.

“And just by reading books, it can boost learning and just as the theme states, you grow and inspire people around you.”