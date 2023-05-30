Book donation ignites joy of reading

Melanie and Neil Wilson generously donated an Elementary Kit 1 School Library Kit comprising 1,000 books through the Buk bilong Pikinini web gifting shop (https://bukbilongpikinini.charity).

This simple yet impactful act made a world of difference to the enrolled children, bringing smiles to their faces.

The schoolteachers expressed their excitement at finally having books in their classrooms and extended their heartfelt thanks to the Wilson family and Buk bilong Pikinini.

The children eagerly assisted in filling the specially crafted bookcase, relishing the opportunity to explore the exciting pages within.

This gift from the Wilson family is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and they are sincerely appreciated for their generosity.

Through their contribution, they have made a profound difference in the lives of these children, leaving an indelible mark on their educational journey.