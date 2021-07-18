Blessed Peter ToRot Matyrdom Celebrated

The Catholic Theological Institute-Bomana welcomed a new statue of Blessed Peter ToRot, donated as a token of appreciation to the Church, by the family of the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, for its participation in Late Sir Michael’s State Funeral Mass.

The statue was carried in a procession by statue bearers clad in white and blue. They brought the statue forward as a traditional Tolai song and dance was being performed.

Rector of the MSC College Fr. Gregory Ruamana MSC, said Blessed Peter ToRot’s courageous martyrdom reminds us of three key faith-enriching elements: Faith, Family and Martyrdom, which gave Blessed Peter ToRot strength to stand fearlessly even when given the choice of death or denying his Christian faith.

Fr Gregory said we are also being encouraged to imitate the exemplary role model of our own Melanesian Saint who has demonstrated the baptismal vow and authentic Christian faith even in the most difficult circumstances.