Bitokara health post opened

The health facility had come to fruition thanks to a co-funding effort from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the PNG Government, the provincial government, and the Health Department through a church partnership.

The project, which started in 2018 after the PNG Government, ADB, and DFAT agreed to finance the Health Sector, was successfully implemented by the West New Britain Provincial Health Authority.

The opening ceremony was attended by Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom, Governor Sasindran Muthuvel and Australian Minister Counsellor Diane Barclay.

Dr. Tom highlighted the importance of primary healthcare and thanked Australia for its continuous development support and the Catholic Church for its contribution to health and education services.

The level two health facility is equipped with an incinerator, a community health post, a delivery suite, a minor theatre, and staff houses, and is fully operational. In his keynote address, Dr. Tom expressed his willingness to partner with WNB PHA to provide a doctor's allowance for monthly visits.

Dr. Tom also acknowledged the Catholic Health Agency for its long-standing partnership in the development of the country. This same partnership led to the opening of the Gaulim health centre in Gazelle District, East New Britain Province.

"We know that the majority of health workers in most communities are women, and they provide essential services to their communities. Facilities like this one in Bitokara enable community members to perform their jobs well and provide services to their communities," Dr. Tom added.