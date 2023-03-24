Bilum books valuable for teachers

Through the workshop, teachers are given the opportunity to refresh their teaching approach to English reading, comprehension, and phonics.

Rachel Damien, who has taught for 14 years, said she was first introduced to Bilum Books six years ago and has found them to be positive teaching and learning resources.

“Bilum Books have helped our students to build their reading skills early, starting from Preparatory, Grade 1 and Grade 2. Our students are then ready for Grade 3,” she said.

“The child-centered learning activities and lessons are interesting and promote good student attendance. Because the children are interested in what we are teaching them, they come to school every day.”

The books are designed to assist teachers in teaching the National Department of Education (NDoE) Standard-Based Curriculum English Syllabus.

The training helped teachers assess children individually and identify their strengths and weaknesses to assist her in preparing quality lessons confirmed another participant.

The training was facilitated by Bilum Books and supported by the NDoE through the Sandaun Provincial Education Department, with support from the Papua New Guinea and Australia Partnerships for Improving Education (PIE) Program.

Similar training activities have also been completed for Central and Enga provinces and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.