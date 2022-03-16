Bill Village Ready To Receive PM

P. M Marape would be resting at Bill village when he visits the district to officiate the opening of a new modern sports stadium and ground breaking ceremony for a new district office complex at Walium district headquarters.



Last Saturday, Education Minister and Member for Usino-Bundi, Jimmy Uguro was at Bill village where a dedication prayer was made for two newly built bungalows, a dining house and a church altar at the location before the prime minister’s visit.



Minister Uguro engaged a local contractor from Karkar Island to build two bungalows, having self-contained units similar to that of Madang Resort Hotel, to accommodate the PM while on his visit.



He said the villagers want the PM to fly in by chopper into a remote rural setting and sleep comfortably. The bungalow is also hooked up to Digicel TV network, which the PM would be keeping in touch with the rest of the world.



Usino LLG President, Peiwa Aimai requested the people of Usino, Bundi and Gama LLGs to feel proud to receive the Prime Minister and must be in their best behaviour and display true Usino-Bundi Gama colours at the occasion.