Bethel youth raise funds to increase membership

Youth groups from sister Lutheran churches in the city were invited to participate and support the cause.

Bethel Lutheran congregation is part of the bigger Zion 9-Mile Lutheran Church under the banner of Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG.

As it is the practice, each congregation has to support itself financially. Besides normal tithes and offering, they also fundraise for church needs. In this concert, the youth of Bethel congregation are aiming to purchase full set of music instruments as they plan to reach out to their peers who are on the streets.

There were songs, music performances and dances. The youth of Koki Lutheran Church presented a song in the Kotec’ language of Morobe which urges youths to rise up and follow Christ.

The church has a committed membership of 30 but is growing. It’s its pastor’s wish to grow the membership into a fully pledged congregation once the Papuan District sees them as qualified.

“To bring us to the status of a congregation we want to do such fundraising as the concert so we can attract more young people who are on the streets to come inside so they can increase our number to qualify as a congregation one day,” said Pastor Philip Ruben Oaveta.

The fundraising activities also included a raffle draw to win a mobile phone and a guitar. Other gift winners were awarded with prizes sponsored by Digicel PNG. The organizers awarded all talents that day because they performed well. First place went to Koki Youth, 2nd went to Bomana Church youths, and a solo rapper from Bethel Church took the 3rd prize.

Pastor Oaveta said thanked Digicel for sponsoring the gifts this year. Digicel had done the same in 2021.

“Youths are the problem (in) the world today. If we get them involved in such activities, we are supporting them, (and) encouraging them,” Ps. Oaveta concluded.

He said, as is a practice in the ELCPNG Papua District’s Port Moresby Circuit, Bethel youths will also support a sister church congregation who may be doing a similar concert later this year.