Bereina Benefits from Lifesaving Partnership

Recently, St John Ambulance in partnership with the Central Provincial Health Authority (CPHA) presented a reservist ambulance Land cruiser to the Bereina Health Centre. The vehicle was donated by Digicel Foundation.

It is yet another much-needed service of St John Ambulance services in Central Province. The presentation of the reservist ambulance was a timely relief for the struggling health staff.

Thirty-nine-year-old Community Health Worker (CHW) Geraldine Pepena has been working at the Bereina Health Centre for almost 15 years. She spoke of the logistical woes throughout the district when it comes to attending to cases.

“It has been very difficult for the health workers here in the health centre. The challenge of limited staffing and resources to help our people goes without saying that St John’s services is vital to bringing much needed care in our communities,” said Geraldine.

“Over 10 years in this centre, I’ve helped mothers having difficulties during labour and needing transport to the General Hospital; even snake bite cases. It is during those instances when we’ve had no other way, and knowing that St John Ambulance is only one call away, brings hope,” She added.

In mid-March 2022, St John Ambulance collaborated with Bereina health centre to establish a rural ambulance reservist station on the border with Gulf.

The Digicel Foundation donated the ambulance to St. John Ambulance to improve lifesaving emergency prehospital care in rural Central Province. St John Ambulance reservist will be engaged on a fulltime basis in partnership with CPHA.

“We are grateful for the services provided by St John and the partners for making all this possible for the people of Bereina and Central province,” remarked CHW Geraldine.