Bay Informal Mamas business booted

Forty women in Small to Medium Enterprises were selected from 120 applicants who underwent training as part of the United Nations Market Training program.

The program was funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agreement (JICA), co-funded by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), AusAID, and UN Women in collaboration with the provincial and district administration.

After the training, the women were empowered with the skills to earn an income, but they lacked the necessary equipment to continue cooking, baking, or sewing.

The successful applicants were presented with the equipment during the three-day Daisy's Food and Cake Trade Fair, which was held on March 16-18.

The initiative aims to enhance the women's businesses and improve their livelihoods. The Bay Informal Mamas expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the program, which has enabled them to increase their production and sales.

The Alotau Town Market Board was praised for providing the opportunity for the vendors to upskill and the formation of the Milne Bay Women Vendors Association to ensure good governance in the market.

The association also provides a platform for the vendors to voice their concerns and grievances.