Baruni school receives assistance

Representatives from EastWest, the Rotary Club, and Soroptimist International presented the desks and chairs to the students and Head Teacher Irene Gaudi at handover ceremony recently.

Ms. Gaudi expressed her gratitude, highlighting the significant impact of the donation on the school community.

"Desks and chairs are often a significant expense for schools in Papua New Guinea, and this generous contribution will make a world of difference for our students," she said.

The desks, constructed using locally sourced materials by the Rotary Club and City Mission’s carpentry program in Port Moresby, were assembled and delivered by EastWest Transport. This ensured the furniture was ready for immediate use.

Nicholas Bury, Commercial General Manager of Steamships Logistics, emphasized EastWest Transport's dedication to supporting local communities.

"Baruni village is home to many of our valued employees, and we recognized a critical need to support the local school. This donation of desks and chairs will enhance the learning experience for students and create a more comfortable and conducive learning environment, allowing students in Baruni to thrive and reach their full potential," said Bury.