Baratu gives opportunity to graduates

The Baratu Operator Skills Training is a chance for youths in the Central Province to have a second chance in education and training-related disciplines.

BOST Executive Director, Tony Ombora, emphasized the institute was established in 2021 and goes from ward to ward with the training materials and trainers to conduct theory lessons for 4-6 weeks and 4 weeks of practical sessions.

“After passing these tests, both theory and practical, they are graduated with certificates, references, safety certificates and class 7 operator licenses. Our main courses at the moment are Plant Operator Courses in Excavator, Grader, Bulldozer, Front End Loader and Backhoe”, said Ombora.

He added that welding courses will be held this month (September) and the format will be similar to the current training from ward to ward.

President for Vanapa Brown, Wayne Lorive, shared that this initiative is a signal of change and the improvement of youth activities in the community.

Representing the Governor for Central Province, Executive Officer Tau Geno Hoire, acknowledged the initiative. The tuition funding for graduates is an investment in human resources to drive change.

“We acknowledge Baratu Operator Skills Training as one of Central Province’s Institutions to help our youths improve in their skills for career development,” he said. “The Governor’s priority areas are integral human development in the physical, mental and spiritual areas.”

“One of the integral human development’s focus is the Governor’s Tuition fee, so the Governor’s tuition fee contribution for Baratu was K32,450 for 49 students.

“Each student’s subsidy was K1,200, that’s also for many other institutions nationwide where Central Province students are schooling,” Hoire stated.

Baratu Operator Skills Training believe that welding is a highly demanding skill in Port Moresby and they are aiming to market students to this growing industry for employment.

Secondly, the range of business courses in business management, basic accounting, SME, Computing, tourism and sales will also be available by February of 2024 for students to apply.