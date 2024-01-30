Bararat Bridge construction commences

Despite the rainy weather the people of Bararat and the neighboring communities in the Sausso LLG of Yangoru-Saussia District gathered to witness this simple yet historic occasion.

“These people have been crying for a bridge since pre-independence. That is how long it has taken them to get a decent bridge. They have always found it very difficult to cross over to Wewak and back during the rainy season when the river swells from the floods. I experienced their hardship when I first came to Bararat during my 2012 campaign trail,” said Minister Maru.

The 36-metre bridge which will cost over K6 million to construct in an estimated three months will not only serve Yangoru-Saussia District but also the Angoram District, especially the Middle Sepik area including the new Middle Sepik High School at Timboli village along the banks of the Sepik River.

“This is a National Government project to connect two districts (Yangoru-Saussia and Angoram). It is a big investment and I want to thank the Marape-Rosso Government for funding this very important key infrastructure project of our district,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru called on the people of Bararat and the neighbouring communities to cooperate and work with the contractor to have the bridge completed within three months.

“Funds have been secured, contract signed, and the contractor is on the ground to begin work- everything is set for construction. The delay in the construction will be from the weather and the people. Please cooperate and work with the contractor so we can complete the bridge within the given time,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru added, “I look forward to the completion of this multi-million-kina Bararat Bridge within the record three months’ time and to its grand opening ceremony.”