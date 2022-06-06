Banzain hails running water

This follows the recent launch of the water supply project, which was supported by the Morobe provincial administration.

Women and girls from Banzain have been risking their lives to fetch water from the mountain for decades.

An elderly woman was recently carried off by a mountain runoff after a heavy downpour.

The head of Morobe provincial administration’s human resource department, Kusak Meluk, initiated the project in his home village.

Valued at K250,000, the project was funded by Morobe’s social services unit, under the leadership of deputy provincial administrator – social services, Robin Bazzinuc.

Women in the village applauded the project, saying they no longer have to make the long walk to fetch water, especially after a tiring day at the garden.

Nawaeb District Administrator, James Neapukali, echoed their sentiments, and thanked the provincial administration for supporting this vital project.

“I see that this is a way forward,” he stated. “The DDA and Morobe Provincial Government, we have a service delivery partnership agreement.”

“If the MPG and DDA seriously look into that service delivery partnership agreement, we can deliver more projects like this.

“Unfortunately, we’ve come to the end of five years so after the election, when a new government comes, we have to work on this partnership agreement.”

(Dani Mupang is a Grade Four student at the nearby Boana Primary School. She, her schoolmates and teachers will also benefit from the project)