Balimo's Early Years Playgrounds Thrive

These vibrant play spaces, a product of the collaborative effort between the PNG Sustainable Development Program Ltd. (SDP) and KTF's Early Years project, are proving to be invaluable tools for play-based education.

Designed to promote active engagement with their surroundings, these playgrounds play a pivotal role in fostering children's development. They encourage physical exploration, improve balance, and contribute to overall growth.

Recognizing the profound role of play in a child's development journey, these playgrounds provide a space where children seamlessly intertwine a range of skills – intellectual, physical, social, and creative.

By acknowledging children as natural and curious learners, driven to explore the world through their senses – touch, sight, sound, taste, smell, and movement – these playgrounds lay a solid foundation for comprehensive growth and learning.

The Early Years project in Western Province stands as a testament to their commitment to nurturing the region's future generation.