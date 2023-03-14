BACK TO SCHOOL winner gets new car

Theodist Business Development Manager, Ryan Pini, drew the winner’s name.

Mr Pini said Theodist has supplied office products in Papua New Guinea for over 50 years, and strives to provide customer service and shopping experiences. To give back to the community, the business organized the WIN A CRV competition.

Mr. Pini expressed his enjoyment in offering a car to a loyal customer and thanked their partnership with HP for making the giveaway possible. He also mentioned that giving back to the community in this way can change someone's life by providing them with something they may not have had before.

While the BACK TO SCHOOL promotion winner can choose to keep or sell the car, Theodist is pleased to have given back to the loyal community that supports them.

Mr. Pini stated that the business looks forward to organizing more promotions like this in the future, making the BACK TO SCHOOL program more exciting.