Babuaf LOA delivers streetlights

The LOA, which represents the Babuaf tribe one of three SML10 landowner groups for the Wafi-Golpu Project, had used funding grants provided by the Morobe Provincial Government and Mineral Resources Authority to provide this service to their communities.



Babauf LOA President, Jack Raban, said they used the funds to secure and construct 12 streetlights to the value of K15,000 and delivered them to churches along the Watut River, including Mafanazo, Uruf, Wampan, Morom, Tsilitsili, Bencheng, Malarina and Wawas villages.

The association also dropped off three streetlights at Kapunung for the school and teacher house, and one at Gabmazung Mission Station at Gabsongkeg.



“We thank our longtime key partner, Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture, for supplying us fuel to use to transport the lights to the various locations,” Raban said.

“Thank you too to our Governor Luther Wenge for supporting the association. Many of our people have fellowship in the evenings and these lights will help them immensely in their church activities. Also for the school teachers to use, and other activities can also be held under the lights.”



Gaentsangg Muku of Tsilitsili, Yaling Ephraim of Mafanazo, and Kikising Yagiding of Malarina villages all thanked the Babuaf LOA for the lights.

“We thank the landowner association for this initiative which will help our people a great deal,” Muku said.