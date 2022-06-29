Babagarubu Village Receive Court Materials

According to Kelly Gimana of Babagarubu village court Chairman in Rigo coast LLG, Central province, “There should be more improvement on these because when such serious cases arise, we find it hard because there is no good response from police.”

Gimana said village court allowances are not are a big problem today but for his village court area, only five magistratese yet to be on the payroll but that is been worked on and should not be a problem.

He said after 46 years of independence, “We should improve on having village court houses, currently, we conduct court sittings under trees and when it rains, we have problems and our records and documents are not safe.”

Babagarubu village court area consists of eight villages: Babagarubu, Riwalirubu, Galomarubu, Verobina, Walai, Koneka, Gemo and Kaparoko. There are 12 village court officials, 11 male and one female.

Village court officials were at Kaparoko village yesterday, June 28 when Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba and President for Rigo Coast LLG Chillion Golu were on hand to present court materials of tables, chairs, uniforms, and boots to the court officials.

Other village court areas that will receive their court materials this week are Hood Point village court area in Hula, Rigo coast.