Association Extends Fundraising Drive

The fundraising drive started on 3rd of October and ended last Sunday but this has extended due to continuing support.

During the first week of the fundraising drive the association was able to raise K75,800 from which they were able to purchase 100 oxygen cylinders from BOC in Lae, 60 plastic chairs, six hot water urns and a number of power extension cords and accessories.

NEHASA President, Jarmol Hogi a third year UPNG student, said 50 of the oxygen cylinders had been transported to Goroka on October 9 and the other 50 will be transported anytime soon.

He said the fundraising committee after a close consultation with the Provincial Health Authority and requests from the public, they had decided to extend the fundraising appeal, which ends on 17th of October.

Mr Hogi said the outbreak of COVID-19’s Delta Variant had affected the province leading to many deaths and they cannot stop until a positive status is achieved.

“The call-out for oxygen and support from the Goroka Provincial Hospital staff due to increasing COVID-19 admission and deaths had prompted the association to raise funds to support where it could,” he said.

The fundraising is mainly to help the PHA purchase oxygen cylinders and other much-needed items.

“NEHASA will spend accordingly within the capacity of its fundraising, where the needs are and as advised by the PHA. Reports would be made available when the appeal closes.

“If your heart is moved to support this worthy cause, please do not hesitate to continue to support in cash by donating to the NEHASA account,” he added.

Account Name: Eastern Highlands Adventist Students Association

Account Number: 1000959944

Bank: Bank of South Pacific (BSP)